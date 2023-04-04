Planet Labs PBC (PL) volume exceeds 2.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 03, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) opened at $3.91, lower -7.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. Price fluctuations for PL have ranged from $3.29 to $7.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.90% at the time writing. With a float of $265.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.95 million.

The firm has a total of 700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Planet Labs PBC, PL], we can find that recorded value of 3.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.21.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are currently 272,104K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 899.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 131,210 K according to its annual income of -137,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,700 K and its income totaled -40,240 K.