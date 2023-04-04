Search
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) plunged -0.79 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

On April 03, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.83, lower -0.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.95 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $3.14 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

In an organization with 1300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.85, operating margin of -52.34, and the pretax margin is -18.24.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 51.45%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -18.92 while generating a return on equity of -364.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.5 million. That was better than the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. However, in the short run, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.42.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,118,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,462 M according to its annual income of -465,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,450 K and its income totaled 299,390 K.

