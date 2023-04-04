Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) average volume reaches $468.71K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) stock priced at $0.3221, down -4.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.2856 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. POAI’s price has ranged from $0.21 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.60%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 120,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $5,001. This insider now owns 71,265 shares in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Looking closely at Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4103, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3846. However, in the short run, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3356. Second resistance stands at $0.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2862, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2612. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2368.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.94 million, the company has a total of 79,404K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,510 K while annual income is -25,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360 K while its latest quarter income was -7,920 K.