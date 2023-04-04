Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.81 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) stock priced at $2.99, up 11.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. HUSA’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $8.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 21.10% over the past five years. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 8.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 18,613. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,630 shares at a rate of $4.02, taking the stock ownership to the 671,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $4.37, making the entire transaction worth $65,550. This insider now owns 157,976 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Houston American Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 24.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. The third support level lies at $2.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.23 million, the company has a total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 K while annual income is -1,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430 K while its latest quarter income was -390 K.

