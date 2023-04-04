Recent developments with Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.89 cents.

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock priced at $0.6385, down -6.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6385 and dropped to $0.5666 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. JAGX’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $57.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 22.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.00%. With a float of $13.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.86 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.94, operating margin of -287.85, and the pretax margin is -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jaguar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -58.95, a number that is poised to hit -9.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -37.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.81 million. That was better than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 248.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5055, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.4062. However, in the short run, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6268. Second resistance stands at $0.6686. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6987. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5549, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5248. The third support level lies at $0.4830 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.05 million, the company has a total of 1,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,340 K while annual income is -52,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,150 K while its latest quarter income was -12,520 K.