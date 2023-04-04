Recent developments with ONEOK Inc. (OKE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.23, soaring 2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.08 and dropped to $64.63 before settling in for the closing price of $63.54. Within the past 52 weeks, OKE’s price has moved between $50.50 and $75.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.60%. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2966 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 886.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

The latest stats from [ONEOK Inc., OKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.12 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.71. The third major resistance level sits at $67.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.81. The third support level lies at $62.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.63 billion based on 447,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,387 M and income totals 1,722 M. The company made 5,032 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 484,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.