Regions Financial Corporation (RF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) stock priced at $18.63, up 0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.69 and dropped to $18.27 before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. RF’s price has ranged from $13.94 to $24.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.60%. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20073 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 304,456. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $23.42, taking the stock ownership to the 24,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 100,000 for $22.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,282,760. This insider now owns 77,843 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regions Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) saw its 5-day average volume 13.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 44.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.76 in the near term. At $18.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.92.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.15 billion, the company has a total of 934,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,531 M while annual income is 2,245 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,152 M while its latest quarter income was 685,000 K.