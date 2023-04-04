RPC Inc. (RES) with a beta value of 1.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) stock priced at $8.15, up 7.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.43 and dropped to $8.085 before settling in for the closing price of $7.69. RES’s price has ranged from $5.70 to $12.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.50%. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2732 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RPC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.43 in the near term. At $8.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.74.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.78 billion, the company has a total of 217,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,602 M while annual income is 218,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 482,030 K while its latest quarter income was 87,010 K.