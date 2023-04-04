SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) kicked off at the price of $15.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 03, 2023, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) opened at $15.11, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.37 and dropped to $14.795 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. Price fluctuations for SD have ranged from $12.62 to $29.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 108.10% at the time writing. With a float of $36.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.48, operating margin of +66.81, and the pretax margin is +69.87.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +95.24 while generating a return on equity of 66.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -6.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Looking closely at SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.37. However, in the short run, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.49. Second resistance stands at $15.72. The third major resistance level sits at $16.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.34.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Key Stats

There are currently 36,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 555.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 254,260 K according to its annual income of 242,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,110 K and its income totaled 105,230 K.