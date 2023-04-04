Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) with a beta value of 1.54 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) stock priced at $8.27, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.375 and dropped to $8.185 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. SBSW’s price has ranged from $7.82 to $17.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 40.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.00%. With a float of $167.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.07, operating margin of +23.26, and the pretax margin is +19.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.30 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.54% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Looking closely at Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.37. Second resistance stands at $8.47. The third major resistance level sits at $8.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.89 billion, the company has a total of 707,642K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,448 M while annual income is 1,126 M.