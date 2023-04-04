SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) kicked off at the price of $7.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $7.14, up 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $7.03 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has traded in a range of $4.58-$9.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.40%. With a float of $141.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 375 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.12, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +85.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 57.72%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +71.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 86.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.44 in the near term. At $7.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.06 billion has total of 147,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,510 K in contrast with the sum of 31,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,790 K and last quarter income was 5,230 K.