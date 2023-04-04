Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.38% last month.

On April 03, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) opened at $34.57, higher 2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.965 and dropped to $34.47 before settling in for the closing price of $34.53. Price fluctuations for SPR have ranged from $21.14 to $49.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.50% at the time writing. With a float of $104.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18235 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

The latest stats from [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was inferior to 2.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.79. The third major resistance level sits at $37.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.80. The third support level lies at $33.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,030 M according to its annual income of -546,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,320 M and its income totaled -243,600 K.