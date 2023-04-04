Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.29% last month.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $104.06, up 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.94 and dropped to $103.665 before settling in for the closing price of $104.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has traded in a range of $68.39-$110.83.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

In an organization with 402000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.58, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +13.13.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 77,648. In this transaction evp, cfo of this company sold 736 shares at a rate of $105.50, taking the stock ownership to the 56,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s acting evp, general counsel sold 2,962 for $108.48, making the entire transaction worth $321,317. This insider now owns 38,258 shares in total.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.45. However, in the short run, Starbucks Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.31. Second resistance stands at $105.76. The third major resistance level sits at $106.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.21. The third support level lies at $102.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.25 billion has total of 1,149,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,250 M in contrast with the sum of 3,282 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,714 M and last quarter income was 855,200 K.