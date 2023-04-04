SWX (Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.) dropped -3.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 03, 2023, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) trading session started at the price of $62.27, that was -3.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.4057 and dropped to $60.17 before settling in for the closing price of $62.45. A 52-week range for SWX has been $57.75 – $95.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 14.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -191.50%. With a float of $66.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2351 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.57, operating margin of +8.69, and the pretax margin is -5.51.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 3,364,394. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 55,154 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,520,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 252,376 for $60.15, making the entire transaction worth $15,180,416. This insider now owns 10,465,446 shares in total.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -4.10 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -23.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

Looking closely at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (SWX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.74. However, in the short run, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.75. Second resistance stands at $63.19. The third major resistance level sits at $63.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.28.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Key Stats

There are 67,212K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.27 billion. As of now, sales total 4,960 M while income totals -203,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,421 M while its last quarter net income were -280,580 K.