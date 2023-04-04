Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) volume exceeds 1.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $1.41, up 10.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has traded in a range of $1.05-$12.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -163.20%. With a float of $45.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.24, operating margin of -17.81, and the pretax margin is -19.00.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -41.81 while generating a return on equity of -38.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3682, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7591. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3033.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 131.35 million has total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,430 K in contrast with the sum of -87,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,120 K and last quarter income was -38,500 K.