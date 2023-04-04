TBPH (Theravance Biopharma Inc.) climbed 3.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) stock priced at $10.86, up 3.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.27 and dropped to $10.84 before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. TBPH’s price has ranged from $7.53 to $11.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.90%. With a float of $59.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 111 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.17, operating margin of -154.09, and the pretax margin is -180.76.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 23,973. In this transaction SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 2,323 shares at a rate of $10.32, taking the stock ownership to the 371,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS sold 4,000 for $10.20, making the entire transaction worth $40,800. This insider now owns 360,190 shares in total.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -180.78 while generating a return on equity of -179.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (TBPH) raw stochastic average was set at 77.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.41 in the near term. At $11.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.55.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 704.09 million, the company has a total of 63,226K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,350 K while annual income is 872,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,650 K while its latest quarter income was -10,360 K.