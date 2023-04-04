Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) average volume reaches $513.65K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 03, 2023, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) trading session started at the price of $41.61, that was -9.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.815 and dropped to $37.76 before settling in for the closing price of $42.93. A 52-week range for TNK has been $13.82 – $48.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 19.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 193.30%. With a float of $28.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.34, operating margin of +23.41, and the pretax margin is +21.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 43.10%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.69) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.55 while generating a return on equity of 24.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 193.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 36.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Looking closely at Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s (TNK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.18. However, in the short run, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.22. Second resistance stands at $43.55. The third major resistance level sits at $45.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.11.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Key Stats

There are 33,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,063 M while income totals 229,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 367,320 K while its last quarter net income were 146,430 K.