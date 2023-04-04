TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) average volume reaches $2.49M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $0.95, up 9.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has traded in a range of $0.54-$9.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,500,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 317,259 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 654,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,249,997. This insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -575.04 while generating a return on equity of -71.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Looking closely at TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7364, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0763. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0867. Second resistance stands at $1.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7667.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.18 million has total of 186,105K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 0 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,860 K and last quarter income was -33,990 K.