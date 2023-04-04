The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) kicked off at the price of $7.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) stock priced at $7.90, up 1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.01 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. GEO’s price has ranged from $5.74 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.70%. With a float of $118.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.41, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,970. In this transaction SVP & Pres, Secure Services of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,500 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 56,779 shares in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The GEO Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Looking closely at The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. However, in the short run, The GEO Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.04. Second resistance stands at $8.11. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.70.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 997.84 million, the company has a total of 124,568K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,377 M while annual income is 171,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 620,680 K while its latest quarter income was 41,530 K.