TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 63,884 M

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.47, soaring 6.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.48 and dropped to $62.23 before settling in for the closing price of $59.05. Within the past 52 weeks, TTE’s price has moved between $43.84 and $65.05.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $2.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.50 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +19.32, and the pretax margin is +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.84) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 80.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.67 in the near term. At $64.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.17.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 157.09 billion based on 2,481,944K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 263,310 M and income totals 20,526 M. The company made 63,884 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,264 M in sales during its previous quarter.