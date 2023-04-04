Tuya Inc. (TUYA) plunged -5.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 03, 2023, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $1.89, that was -5.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.765 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. A 52-week range for TUYA has been $0.77 – $3.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.40%. With a float of $380.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $554.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of -85.84, and the pretax margin is -69.32.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuya Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -70.22 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7320. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8850 in the near term. At $1.9800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5750.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are 499,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.05 billion. As of now, sales total 208,170 K while income totals -146,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 45,290 K while its last quarter net income were -22,730 K.