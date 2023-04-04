Twilio Inc. (TWLO) plunged -3.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $65.35, down -3.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.00 and dropped to $63.38 before settling in for the closing price of $66.63. TWLO’s price has ranged from $41.00 to $176.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 57.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.90%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8156 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 10,000,103. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 158,081 shares at a rate of $63.26, taking the stock ownership to the 226,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,995 for $62.72, making the entire transaction worth $250,558. This insider now owns 13,232 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.71 in the near term. At $67.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.47.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.44 billion, the company has a total of 187,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,826 M while annual income is -1,256 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,025 M while its latest quarter income was -229,420 K.