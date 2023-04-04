Search
Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.975, plunging -6.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $15.08. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $14.52 and $58.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 80.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 989 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 45,820. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,732 shares at a rate of $26.45, taking the stock ownership to the 11,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,616 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The latest stats from [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.64 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 782.56 million based on 56,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 203,570 K and income totals -217,860 K. The company made 54,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.

