Unum Group (UNM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.23%

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) stock priced at $39.71, down -0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.98 and dropped to $39.095 before settling in for the closing price of $39.56. UNM’s price has ranged from $30.21 to $46.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

In an organization with 10665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 130,081. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,270 shares at a rate of $39.78, taking the stock ownership to the 119,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for $45.28, making the entire transaction worth $454,040. This insider now owns 53,305 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.78% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unum Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.58. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.76. Second resistance stands at $40.31. The third major resistance level sits at $40.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.54. The third support level lies at $37.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.63 billion, the company has a total of 197,294K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,991 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,006 M while its latest quarter income was 279,600 K.