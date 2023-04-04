Valley National Bancorp (VLY) posted a -2.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock priced at $9.31, down -1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.34 and dropped to $9.015 before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. VLY’s price has ranged from $8.80 to $13.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.30%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3826 employees.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 47,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 542,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $10.29, making the entire transaction worth $514,500. This insider now owns 105,000 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Looking closely at Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.40. However, in the short run, Valley National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.29. Second resistance stands at $9.48. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.64.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.65 billion, the company has a total of 507,749K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,183 M while annual income is 568,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 699,350 K while its latest quarter income was 177,590 K.