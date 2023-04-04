Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) plunged -2.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.24, plunging -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.4499 and dropped to $13.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.31. Within the past 52 weeks, VRT’s price has moved between $7.76 and $17.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.00%. With a float of $323.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.33 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.60, operating margin of +3.90, and the pretax margin is +2.93.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 4.24%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 1,001,684. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,600 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 71,600 shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.35 while generating a return on equity of 5.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.88. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.37. Second resistance stands at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $15.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.93.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.09 billion based on 377,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,692 M and income totals 76,600 K. The company made 1,655 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.