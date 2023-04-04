Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -39.98% last month.

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock priced at $0.32, down -4.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3209 and dropped to $0.285 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. BBIG’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.17

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8640. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3243. Second resistance stands at $0.3406. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3602. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2688. The third support level lies at $0.2525 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.69 million, the company has a total of 248,988K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,790 K while annual income is -713,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,365 K while its latest quarter income was 145,928 K.