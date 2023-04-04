Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is -26.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

April 03, 2023, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) trading session started at the price of $0.126, that was 5.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1329 and dropped to $0.1206 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for VTGN has been $0.08 – $1.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.84 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1782, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2485. However, in the short run, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1365. Second resistance stands at $0.1408. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1488. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1162. The third support level lies at $0.1119 if the price breaches the second support level.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

There are 219,326K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.66 million. As of now, sales total 1,110 K while income totals -47,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 180 K while its last quarter net income were -9,760 K.

