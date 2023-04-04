W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 402,630 K

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $77.35, down -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.05 and dropped to $75.82 before settling in for the closing price of $77.45. Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has traded in a range of $67.76-$89.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.50%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.56, operating margin of +53.22, and the pretax margin is +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 16,812. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $84.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,266 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 250.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.61 in the near term. At $78.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.15.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.99 billion has total of 210,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,479 M in contrast with the sum of 599,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 402,630 K and last quarter income was 209,540 K.