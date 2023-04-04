Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) kicked off at the price of $35.46: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 03, 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) opened at $34.89, higher 2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.62 and dropped to $34.78 before settling in for the closing price of $34.58. Price fluctuations for WBA have ranged from $30.39 to $47.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 117.60% at the time writing. With a float of $714.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.60 million.

The firm has a total of 200000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.80, operating margin of +2.09, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 339,510. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $33.95, taking the stock ownership to the 369,945 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,475,166 for $30.30, making the entire transaction worth $468,897,530. This insider now owns 10,771,926 shares in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.27 while generating a return on equity of 17.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.09% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., WBA], we can find that recorded value of 8.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (WBA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.13. The third major resistance level sits at $36.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Key Stats

There are currently 862,796K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 132,703 M according to its annual income of 4,336 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,382 M and its income totaled -3,722 M.