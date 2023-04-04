Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) volume exceeds 0.77 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 03, 2023, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) opened at $5.03, higher 3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.23 and dropped to $4.95 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Price fluctuations for WEAV have ranged from $2.91 to $6.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 806 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,614. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 783 shares at a rate of $4.62, taking the stock ownership to the 370,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 556 for $5.43, making the entire transaction worth $3,017. This insider now owns 285,637 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 73.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.28 in the near term. At $5.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.72.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

There are currently 66,006K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 325.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,120 K according to its annual income of -49,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,690 K and its income totaled -9,270 K.