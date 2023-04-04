Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,091 M

Search
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $115.61, down -3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.14 and dropped to $112.08 before settling in for the closing price of $116.83. Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has traded in a range of $99.64-$253.74.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 54.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.40%. With a float of $86.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4975 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.70, operating margin of -30.01, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 665,211. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,229 shares at a rate of $106.79, taking the stock ownership to the 295,863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,638 for $106.79, making the entire transaction worth $602,097. This insider now owns 291,182 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.77 while generating a return on equity of -70.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.75% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $115.33 in the near term. At $117.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.21.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.74 billion has total of 145,120K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,091 M in contrast with the sum of -390,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 387,600 K and last quarter income was -57,450 K.

