$1.12M in average volume shows that KT Corporation (KT) is heading in the right direction

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.65, soaring 2.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $11.635 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. Within the past 52 weeks, KT’s price has moved between $11.19 and $15.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.30%. With a float of $467.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23371 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

KT Corporation (KT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.76 in the near term. At $11.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.53.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.99 billion based on 471,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,955 M and income totals 883,750 K. The company made 4,852 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 178,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.