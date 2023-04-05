$1.31M in average volume shows that AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is heading in the right direction

On April 04, 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) opened at $162.10, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.12 and dropped to $161.02 before settling in for the closing price of $162.28. Price fluctuations for ABC have ranged from $135.14 to $174.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 1,574,850. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 10,499 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 257,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,924 for $156.22, making the entire transaction worth $300,565. This insider now owns 26,733 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.64) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.38% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.24, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.72 in the near term. At $164.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $159.52.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

There are currently 202,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 238,587 M according to its annual income of 1,699 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,847 M and its income totaled 479,750 K.