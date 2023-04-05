-18.26% percent quarterly performance for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 04, 2023, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) opened at $62.77, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.80 and dropped to $59.52 before settling in for the closing price of $62.98. Price fluctuations for AXSM have ranged from $20.63 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.80% at the time writing. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.49, operating margin of -351.74, and the pretax margin is -373.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.47%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -373.99 while generating a return on equity of -298.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.58, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Looking closely at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.14. However, in the short run, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.98. Second resistance stands at $64.03. The third major resistance level sits at $65.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.42.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are currently 43,516K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,040 K according to its annual income of -187,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,370 K and its income totaled -61,240 K.