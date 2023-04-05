2.46% volatility in Cummins Inc. (CMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $238.88, plunging -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $239.04 and dropped to $229.849 before settling in for the closing price of $238.64. Within the past 52 weeks, CMI’s price has moved between $184.27 and $261.91.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.50%. With a float of $140.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.50 million.

In an organization with 73600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.68, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cummins Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 836,652. In this transaction VP – Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 3,307 shares at a rate of $252.99, taking the stock ownership to the 8,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,929 for $257.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,524,553. This insider now owns 16,144 shares in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.5) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Cummins Inc. (CMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 168.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.12, a number that is poised to hit 5.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.94.

During the past 100 days, Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $229.76. However, in the short run, Cummins Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $237.34. Second resistance stands at $242.79. The third major resistance level sits at $246.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $228.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $224.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $218.96.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.16 billion based on 141,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,074 M and income totals 2,151 M. The company made 7,770 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 631,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.