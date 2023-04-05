2.66% volatility in Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) stock priced at $63.54, down -1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.85 and dropped to $62.94 before settling in for the closing price of $64.02. YUMC’s price has ranged from $36.05 to $64.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.40%. With a float of $404.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 145000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +8.71, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 663,834. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 10,707 shares at a rate of $62.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,018 for $62.02, making the entire transaction worth $745,374. This insider now owns 261,905 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.81% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

The latest stats from [Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was inferior to 1.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.17. The third major resistance level sits at $64.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.75.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.17 billion, the company has a total of 418,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,569 M while annual income is 442,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,088 M while its latest quarter income was 53,000 K.