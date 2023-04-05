3.79% percent quarterly performance for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) stock priced at $9.07, down -3.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.155 and dropped to $8.62 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. SXC’s price has ranged from $5.72 to $10.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 129.60%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 137,408. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 13,778 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 17,778 for $9.47, making the entire transaction worth $168,278. This insider now owns 199,033 shares in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Looking closely at SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. However, in the short run, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.08. Second resistance stands at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.01.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 724.75 million, the company has a total of 83,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,973 M while annual income is 100,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 514,000 K while its latest quarter income was 11,800 K.