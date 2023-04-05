3.94% percent quarterly performance for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 04, 2023, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) trading session started at the price of $97.45, that was 0.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.94 and dropped to $95.05 before settling in for the closing price of $96.32. A 52-week range for COF has been $86.84 – $144.73.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.50%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.50 million.

The firm has a total of 55943 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capital One Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 921,280. In this transaction President, Commercial Banking of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $115.16, taking the stock ownership to the 121,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.84) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.02 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.82, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF], we can find that recorded value of 2.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.43. The third major resistance level sits at $100.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are 381,246K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.19 billion. As of now, sales total 38,373 M while income totals 7,360 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,001 M while its last quarter net income were 1,232 M.