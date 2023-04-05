4.33% volatility in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 04, 2023, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) opened at $40.46, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.98 and dropped to $38.65 before settling in for the closing price of $40.48. Price fluctuations for RARE have ranged from $33.36 to $85.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.10% at the time writing. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 175,615. In this transaction EVP and Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,881 shares at a rate of $45.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 3,755 for $45.26, making the entire transaction worth $169,951. This insider now owns 80,174 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$3.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.81) by -$1.69. This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.12, a number that is poised to hit -1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.20 in the near term. At $42.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

There are currently 70,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 363,330 K according to its annual income of -707,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,350 K and its income totaled -151,830 K.