46.41% percent quarterly performance for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) stock priced at $136.98, up 3.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.46 and dropped to $136.02 before settling in for the closing price of $135.73. LSI’s price has ranged from $94.02 to $151.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.00%. With a float of $84.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.90 million.

The firm has a total of 2508 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.68, operating margin of +44.63, and the pretax margin is +35.68.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Life Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 611,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 6,130 shares at a rate of $99.73, taking the stock ownership to the 71,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s CEO sold 5,044 for $131.22, making the entire transaction worth $661,874. This insider now owns 61,305 shares in total.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.50 while generating a return on equity of 10.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Life Storage Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Storage Inc. (LSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Life Storage Inc., LSI], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Life Storage Inc.’s (LSI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $142.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.89. The third major resistance level sits at $148.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.01.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.72 billion, the company has a total of 85,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,038 M while annual income is 358,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 274,680 K while its latest quarter income was 93,780 K.