Sana Meer
Sana Meer

5.48% volatility in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.85, plunging -1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.85 and dropped to $38.61 before settling in for the closing price of $39.92. Within the past 52 weeks, CSIQ’s price has moved between $22.15 and $47.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.60%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13535 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.91, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +4.77.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc. is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Solar Inc., CSIQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 69.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.54. The third major resistance level sits at $41.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.52.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.51 billion based on 64,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,469 M and income totals 239,970 K. The company made 1,972 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

