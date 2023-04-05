64.69% percent quarterly performance for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 04, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $135.99, lower -1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.66 and dropped to $133.68 before settling in for the closing price of $136.44. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $69.29 to $160.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.40% at the time writing. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.23 million.

The firm has a total of 8359 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.65%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.37) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1120.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $138.05. The third major resistance level sits at $139.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $130.51.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 193,293K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,356 M according to its annual income of -453,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,264 M and its income totaled -299,840 K.