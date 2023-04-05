$702.22K in average volume shows that The Toro Company (TTC) is heading in the right direction

April 04, 2023, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) trading session started at the price of $111.74, that was -3.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.74 and dropped to $104.97 before settling in for the closing price of $109.74. A 52-week range for TTC has been $71.86 – $117.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Toro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 220,760. In this transaction Group VP, Undg & Spec Construc of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $110.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group bought 910 for $110.05, making the entire transaction worth $100,146. This insider now owns 1,740 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Toro Company (TTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Looking closely at The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.78. However, in the short run, The Toro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.78. Second resistance stands at $114.15. The third major resistance level sits at $116.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.24.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

There are 104,285K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.78 billion. As of now, sales total 4,515 M while income totals 443,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,149 M while its last quarter net income were 106,860 K.