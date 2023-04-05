-9.15% percent quarterly performance for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $45.48, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.82 and dropped to $45.32 before settling in for the closing price of $45.51. Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has traded in a range of $40.38-$51.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.80%. With a float of $226.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6178 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Qiagen N.V. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.01% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qiagen N.V.’s (QGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Qiagen N.V.’s (QGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.68 in the near term. At $46.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.68.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.26 billion has total of 227,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,142 M in contrast with the sum of 423,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 497,980 K and last quarter income was 88,840 K.