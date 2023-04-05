Search
Sana Meer

$979.15K in average volume shows that Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $100.49, plunging -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.86 and dropped to $99.60 before settling in for the closing price of $100.72. Within the past 52 weeks, GRMN’s price has moved between $76.37 and $119.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%. With a float of $153.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.75, operating margin of +21.15, and the pretax margin is +21.91.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 446,180. In this transaction VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of this company sold 4,536 shares at a rate of $98.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 3,991 for $98.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,114. This insider now owns 47,050 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Looking closely at Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.74. However, in the short run, Garmin Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.76. Second resistance stands at $101.44. The third major resistance level sits at $102.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.24.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.75 billion based on 191,359K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,860 M and income totals 973,590 K. The company made 1,306 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 293,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.34%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock priced at $39.43, up 3.45% from the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) performance over the last week is recorded 3.39%

Shaun Noe -
Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $24.22, down -1.53% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.70 cents.

Sana Meer -
April 04, 2023, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) trading session started at the price of $194.10, that was 0.34% jump from the...
Read more

