A look at Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

April 04, 2023, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) trading session started at the price of $169.28, that was -11.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.7999 and dropped to $158.1205 before settling in for the closing price of $183.33. A 52-week range for AYI has been $142.71 – $202.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.40%. With a float of $31.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.75, operating margin of +12.82, and the pretax margin is +12.33.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Acuity Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Acuity Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 739,560. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,238 shares at a rate of $174.51, taking the stock ownership to the 16,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,211 for $174.31, making the entire transaction worth $385,399. This insider now owns 5,791 shares in total.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 19.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.78% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.90.

During the past 100 days, Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $171.91 in the near term. At $180.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $187.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.55.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Key Stats

There are 32,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.13 billion. As of now, sales total 4,006 M while income totals 384,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 997,900 K while its last quarter net income were 74,900 K.