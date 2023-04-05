A look at Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 04, 2023, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) opened at $14.57, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.61 and dropped to $14.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.48. Price fluctuations for HLIT have ranged from $8.25 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.90% at the time writing. With a float of $102.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.67, operating margin of +7.90, and the pretax margin is +7.12.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 215,388. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,179 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 483,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,090 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $922,075. This insider now owns 474,780 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.51 while generating a return on equity of 9.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Looking closely at Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 71.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.65. Second resistance stands at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $14.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.15.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

There are currently 111,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 624,960 K according to its annual income of 28,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,330 K and its income totaled 6,130 K.