Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

On April 04, 2023, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) opened at $34.81, lower -1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.97 and dropped to $34.01 before settling in for the closing price of $34.59. Price fluctuations for VSCO have ranged from $26.14 to $52.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.30% at the time writing. With a float of $72.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.81, operating margin of +8.09, and the pretax margin is +6.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 11,027,499. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 238,645 shares at a rate of $46.21, taking the stock ownership to the 7,763,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 116,750 for $46.09, making the entire transaction worth $5,381,358. This insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 108.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Victoria’s Secret & Co., VSCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.35. The third major resistance level sits at $35.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.84.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

There are currently 77,746K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,344 M according to its annual income of 348,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,021 M and its income totaled 173,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) average volume reaches $930.34K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $0.50, up 6.27% from the previous...
Read more

Investors must take note of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) performance last week, which was 4.28%.

Sana Meer -
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $12.25, down -0.16% from the previous trading day....
Read more

DaVita Inc. (DVA) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.09, plunging -0.13% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.