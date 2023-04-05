A major move is in the offing as Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) market cap hits 4.93 billion

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.35. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.36 and dropped to $34.68 before settling in for the closing price of $35.35. Within the past 52 weeks, IONS’s price has moved between $31.46 and $48.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -837.70%. With a float of $141.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.05 million.

The firm has a total of 796 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -69.84, and the pretax margin is -43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,003,153. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,651 shares at a rate of $40.69, taking the stock ownership to the 145,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 2,079 for $40.59, making the entire transaction worth $84,392. This insider now owns 75,496 shares in total.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -837.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., IONS], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.81. The third major resistance level sits at $36.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.93 billion based on 142,954K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 587,370 K and income totals -269,720 K. The company made 151,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.